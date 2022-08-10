Khonshu Build-A-Figure and More Marvel Legends Figures Revealed by Hasbro Pulse

The Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends team got together today to share a look at two waves of exciting new figures that will soon be available for pre-order.

After a recap of some of the Hasbro Pulse reveals from San Diego Comic-Con a few weeks ago, Ryan and Dwight shared a look at some new figures to round out a couple of exciting waves.

The first wave the team looked at was a new Spider-Man “battle in a box” collection that features some lesser known Spidey foes.

The Human Fly and Razorback were revealed earlier, but they really wanted to stack the odds against Spidey here so two more villains were also added to the collection.

Molten Man

Silvermane

With these two classic-but-lesser-known villains added to the collection, that makes four figures in the set.

But of course, no Spider-Man collection is complete without the wall-crawler himself, so the team revealed a brand new Spidey figure inspired by the Ultimates universe with the symbiote suit.

Spider-Man

This new set will actually be sold as a five-pack, which will be available for pre-order on Tuesday, August 16 at 1 PM ET exclusively on Amazon

The team also revealed the rest of a build-a-figure wave that was started at San Diego Comic-Con.

Classic Loki Disney+ Loki series as well as Howard the Duck from Marvel’s What If …? were revealed during the event.

series as well as Howard the Duck from were revealed during the event. Joining them in this wave are three more What If figures, one WandaVision figure and of course and impressive build-a-figure.

Zombie Iron Man

Zombie Wanda

Red Skull

Agent Jimmy Woo

Khonshu Build-A-Figure

This new wave will be available for pre-order tomorrow (Thursday, August 11) at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse

And finally, of course the team didn’t leave us without a little tease of what’s to come. Dwight showed off this head in a jar, but didn’t give us any information as to what or who it could be for.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth: