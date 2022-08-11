runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend Returning to Walt Disney World Resort

If you enjoy Disney races, you'll be happy to hear that the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend will be returning to the Walt Disney World Resort for its second year. Disney Parks Blog shared more of what you can expect.

What's Happening:

The runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend returns to Walt Disney World Resort for its second year on April 13th through 16th, 2023.

The final event in the 2022-2023 runDisney race season will be to celebrate the power of friendship and the magic of Pixar with the Pixar Pals.

The 2023 event sees the return of the 10-Miler distance and runDisney Springtime Surprise Challenge for completing all weekend races as well as runDisney Springtime Surprise Yoga. Today we are excited to share the individual race themes!

Whether you're looking to go for a nice jog or trying to hit a personal record, you can speed through the lanes of this 3.1-mile course with Lightning McQueen, Mater, and all their friends.

Racers can go 6.2-miles with their buddies Mike, Sulley and all their friends from the world of Monstropolis.

For this 10-mile race you can go on an adventure of a lifetime with Buzz, Woody, Bo Peep, and more.

Last but not least, on this 19.3-mile run, you can complete the race to the metal featuring Nemo and his friends from all over the big blue world.

If you are not able to be there in person, you can still join virtually.

From 3.1 to 19.3 miles, you can have your own at-home race adventure.

Runners that want to join this year's event should mark their calendars for the following registration dates and times.

runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend at Walt Disney World Resort

General Registration | August 23, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET

Virtual runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend

General Registration | August 26, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET