Photos: New Halloween Merchandise Materializes at the Magic Kingdom’s Emporium

With the kick-off of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Halloween merchandise has hit the store shelves of the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom. Let’s take a look at some of this year’s latest and greatest goodies to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve.

With the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 next month, there’s more attention, and merchandise, than ever before on the Sanderson Sisters. This new Spirit Jersey retails for the typical price of $74.99.

“Trouble is Brewing” with this travel mug for $43.99.

A similar mug retails for the inverse price of $34.99.

Even droids from Star Wars are getting in on the spooky festivities! ($49.99)

A look at this year’s open-edition Halloween pins.

There are even a couple of fun Marvel Halloween pins, along with a mystery Marvel pumpkin collection.

For $17.99, you’ll get two mystery pins.

This adorable set featuring Winnie the Pooh characters retails for $29.99.

This Mickey-shaped pumpkin hat is part of this year’s main line of Halloween merchandise, and retails for $34.99. If you want to learn more and purchase many of these items through shopDisney, then please check out our “Halloween 2022″ tag.

Even puppies can get spooky with their own Spirit Jersey! ($39.99)

A very cute youth Spirit Jersey. ($49.99)

We have some more youth items. ($29.99)

Both youth T-shirts will cost you $19.99.

Along with this adorable toddler onesie. ($19.99)

This long sleeve shirt retails for $54.99.

For $59.99, you can get this delightful blanket featuring this year’s main Halloween character design.

This lady’s shirt retails for $36.99.

While this button-up shirt retails for $59.99.

This spooky ghost seems to be going for the cuteness level of Universal Orlando’s Lil’ Boo… ($29.99)

Two plush for the price of… $49.99.

Also $49.99, this fun “Happy Halloween” sign.

This delightful T-shirt featuring our spooky ghost friend and the Fab 5 dressed in Halloween costumes retails for $29.99.

There’s even a Halloween Mickey-shaped soap dispenser!

This youth jacket retails for $39.99.

There’s also this sweater and sweatpants combo.

Countdown to Halloween with this countdown Castle. ($54.99)

Dazzle up your keys with this simple Halloween keychain.

Finally, a special MagicBand (the original, not +) for the Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular, featuring Jack Skellington. ($39.99)

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for more from the return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party!