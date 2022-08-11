Halloween 2022: “Hocus Pocus” Sanderson Sisters Plush Coming to shopDisney Tomorrow

By our calculations, it’s officially time to start planning for a kooky, spooky, and fantastic Halloween and shopDisney’s Halloween Shop is the first place you should visit. Best of all, this Fall they’re celebrating Hocus Pocus with a trio of new plush inspired by the Sanderson Sisters!

Sisters! Now that the Halloween Shop is open, shopDisney is putting a spell on guests with their incredible new arrivals and for now Hocus Pocus is in the spotlight!

shopDisney has teased that a trio of plush pals themed to Winifred, Mary and Sarah will be making their debut on August 12th!

Whether you go all out with Fall decorations or just like to keep things simple, this is a great option for fans who want a cute but scary aesthetic for their Halloween decor.

The size of the figures hasn’t been announced but from the look of it, these will be small plush, perfect for posing together or on their own.

Each sister is styled in her signature look and hairstyle so there’s no confusion to who’s who: Winifred is dressed in her green and purple gown Mary sports her popular red, orange and purple robes Sarah dazzles in her purple dress that’s accented with orange and pink

At this time it’s not clear if the sisters will be sold separately or as part of a set, but we won’t have to wait long to find out. The Hocus Pocus plush will be available on shopDisney on August 12th .

