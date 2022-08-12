Enter Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel Designs into 2023 UNIQLO Grand Prix Competition

If you have an artistic flair and love all things Disney and UNIQLO, then you might just want to participate in the 2023 UT Grand Prix design competition.

What’s Happening:

The UT Grand Prix (UTGP) is a design competition that started in 2005. Using the T-shirt as a creative medium, the UTGP invites everyone to freely express their creativity. Open to everyone, regardless of their occupation, age, gender, or nationality, UTGP aims to foster imagination and artistic talent in people all over the world.

The theme for this year is: Disney, Pixar, Star Wars Marvel

One Grand Prize winner will receive $20,000, while multiple winners will receive either $3,000 for Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel designs or a special prize of $1,000.

The entry period takes place from August 9th－September 10th, 2022 and the winners will be notified by email between December 2022 and January 2023.

For more information and to enter the 2023 UT Grand Prix, click here

