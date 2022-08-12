As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 15th-20th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects. Additionally this week will feature GMA’s Black Business Boost series highlighting various entrepreneurs.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 15th-20th:

Monday, August 15 GMA ’s Black Business Boost: Hannah Oliver Depp (bookseller) Bruce Littlefield Performance by Midland Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, August 16 GMA ’s Black Business Boost: Myatta Flanagan (Journey Dance Center) Performance by Carly Pearce Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, August 17 GMA ’s Black Business Boost: Keon Davis (Smooth N Groove health and wellness food truck) Michele Morrone ( 365 Days: This Day ) tWitch & Allison Holker Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, August 18 Actor Luke Wilson ( Look Both Ways ) interview: Melinda French Gates Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, August 19 GMA Summer Concert series : Performance by Demi Lovato

Saturday, August 20 Tom Davis (Celebrity dog trainer) Chef Einat Admony



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.