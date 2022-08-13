Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel Remodel Concept Art Revealed

Earlier this week, Knott’s Berry Farm announced some major changes coming to the park in 2023, but they also announced a complete overhaul of the neighboring Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel. We now have a new piece of concept art showcasing what the exterior hotel will look like when the remodel is complete.
What’s Happening:
- Steps away from the thrills of the theme park, Knott's Berry Farm Hotel offers accommodations perfect for families ready to unwind after a full day of fun at the park.
- In 2023, the property will be unveiling a major renovation. The multi-million-dollar investment will incorporate all-new theming with a storyline centered around the park's founders, Walter and Cordelia Knott.
- The theme park continues its extensive theming to the resort hotel by creating a space that will honor the love story of the family and their historic roots in the community. Every aspect of the hotel will be transformed, from common areas including the lobby and the pool area to conference rooms and a newly refurbished outdoor event space designated to elevate the experience for both corporate and leisure groups alike.
- The renovation is set to commence later this year, starting with a complete transformation of all 322 guest rooms.
- The hotel will remain open during its remodel.
- For comparison, here’s a look at the hotel’s exterior as it appears today: