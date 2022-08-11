Reimagining of Fiesta Village and More Coming to Knott’s Berry Farm in 2023

Some major changes and upgrades are on their way to both Knott’s Berry Farm and the neighboring Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel for the 2023 season.

The New Fiesta Village:

The new Fiesta Village will reopen in Summer 2023, showcasing enhanced themes and beautiful décor across three new zones in the area. Walking down El Camino Real and entering Fiesta Village, guests will step into brand-new food locations, an updated stage and a redesigned marketplace.

The Fiesta Plaza stage will be refreshed to an even grander scale, with theming to match the attached restaurant and new bar.

​​

Casa California will be transformed into a completely different dining location with a menu featuring Mexican food items such as made-to-order tacos and burritos.

Across from the brand-new eatery is Papas Mexicana, where guests can enjoy fan favorites like carne asada fries and other delicious offerings.

The former La Papa Loca location will become Cantina Del Sur, a one-stop shop for specialty beverages.

Also in this new zone will be an open street market inspired by the likes of Los Angeles’ Olvera Street. At Fiesta Mercado, guests will find an assortment of merchants and retailers selling items perfect for guests to commemorate their visit to the new Fiesta Village.

​​

As guests leave Boardwalk and head into Fiesta Village, they will enter a zone filled with magical alebrijes. These brightly colored mythical creatures will take over the landscape and transport guests to a dream world inspired by Mexican folklore.

While enjoying the scenery, guests can also fulfill their Mexican street food craving at the new taco stand-influenced location Taqueria Fiesta.

MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress

Opening in 1978, Montezooma's Revenge was the first flywheel-launched roller coaster in the world and the oldest shuttle loop roller coaster still in its original location. Montezooma's Revenge has launched millions of guests through Fiesta Village into a gravity-defying single loop track and back again.

For 2023, Montezooma's Revenge is being reimagined and rethemed with exciting new thrills added to this coaster classic. New updates allow guests to be completely surprised by the direction the train will take them at the start of each ride. The randomized launch sequence will make it impossible for anyone to know their destiny until it is too late to escape the clutches of Montezooma.

To reach the station and try to escape with Montezuma's gold, guests will find their way through the fortress protecting the treasure but must beware of the countless boobytraps within. The grounds leading to the temple will resemble a macabre history exhibit as treasure hunters' remains from throughout the ages line the walls. Now that the traps leading to the gold have been cleared, only those brave enough can make it through the final challenge and find themselves at the home of the hidden Aztec treasure in MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress.

Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel Renovation:

Steps away from the thrills of the theme park, Knott's Berry Farm Hotel offers accommodations perfect for families ready to unwind after a full day of fun at the park.

In 2023, the property will be unveiling a major renovation. The multi-million-dollar investment will incorporate all-new theming with a storyline centered around the park's founders, Walter and Cordelia Knott.

The theme park continues its extensive theming to the resort hotel by creating a space that will honor the love story of the family and their historic roots in the community. Every aspect of the hotel will be transformed, from common areas including the lobby and the pool area to conference rooms and a newly refurbished outdoor event space designated to elevate the experience for both corporate and leisure groups alike.

The renovation is set to commence later this year, starting with a complete transformation of all 322 guest rooms.