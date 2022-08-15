Live You Best 90s Life with Loungefly Styles Themed to “A Goofy Movie,” “Aladdin,” and “Hercules”

The Summer of Loungefly is going on now and the company is releasing an incredible assortment of high energy styles themed to 90s Disney fun.

Sure, we might already be talking about Fall and Winter celebrations, but summer is still here and there’s a lot more sunshine and playtime to enjoy before the weather changes.

Loungefly is helping fans to hold on to the summer feeling with their latest (and maybe greatest) Disney releases. From mini backpack and crossbody styles to wallets, pins and even apparel it’s easy to celebrate Disney every single day.

Among the character and movie offering that just debuted are: A Goofy Movie Aladdin Hercules

If this assortment doesn’t scream 1990s Disney then I don’t know what will! Join your favorite animated characters for a (road) trip down memory lane, with this wildly fun retro assortment.

A Goofy Movie

Aladdin