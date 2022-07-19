“Summer of Loungefly” Event Coming to Hollywood on August 13th

Loungefly announced today “Summer of Loungefly,” a multifaceted brand experience celebrating the latest summer offerings taking place on August 13th.

What’s Happening:

Hosted at Goya Studios (1541 N Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028), the event will allow fashion and pop culture enthusiasts to immerse themselves in all things Loungefly and Stitch Shoppe, the brand’s first high-end apparel line, with fan-favorite collections that showcase Lisa Frank, Care Bears, Sanrio, Disney and more.

Taking place in the heart of Hollywood, Loungefly will transform the iconic event space to feature six colorful, over-the-top areas, each representing a different summer collection. The designated sections will not only provide fans with interactive photo opportunities but offer themed snacks for guests to enjoy, including cotton candy in the rainbow Care Bears space and special character appearances throughout.

“Summer of Loungefly” will also have a beach-themed lounge area with deckchairs, high tables, ice cream and coffee, as well as unique displays in each branded section featuring shoppable Loungefly products.

Fans must RSVP when ticketing opens up

