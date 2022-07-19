“Summer of Loungefly” Event Coming to Hollywood on August 13th

Loungefly announced today “Summer of Loungefly,” a multifaceted brand experience celebrating the latest summer offerings taking place on August 13th.
What’s Happening:
- Hosted at Goya Studios (1541 N Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028), the event will allow fashion and pop culture enthusiasts to immerse themselves in all things Loungefly and Stitch Shoppe, the brand’s first high-end apparel line, with fan-favorite collections that showcase Lisa Frank, Care Bears, Sanrio, Disney and more.
- Taking place in the heart of Hollywood, Loungefly will transform the iconic event space to feature six colorful, over-the-top areas, each representing a different summer collection. The designated sections will not only provide fans with interactive photo opportunities but offer themed snacks for guests to enjoy, including cotton candy in the rainbow Care Bears space and special character appearances throughout.
- “Summer of Loungefly” will also have a beach-themed lounge area with deckchairs, high tables, ice cream and coffee, as well as unique displays in each branded section featuring shoppable Loungefly products.
- Fans must RSVP when ticketing opens up and can stay up-to-date with the latest Loungefly products and trends by following the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @Loungefly.
What They’re Saying:
- Liz DeSilva, Vice President of Creative at Loungefly said: “At Loungefly, we always aim to blend fashion and fandom through our whimsical designs and innovative creations, which is why we’re so excited to finally announce ‘Summer of Loungefly,’ the biggest event we’ve ever held. Fans, old and new, will be able to experience Loungefly collections in a way that’s never been done before through extravagant photo areas and themed activities inspired by our latest summer lineups.”
- Brian Mariotti, Chief Creative Officer at Funko said: “Loungefly continues to grow and expand its footprint among the most iconic properties, creating a unique and unrivaled space for itself within the pop culture and fashion industries. Featuring iconic brands like Lisa Frank and Care Bears to some of the biggest names in the industry like Sanrio and Disney, the ‘Summer of Loungefly’ event will feature surprises around every corner.”