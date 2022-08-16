20th Century Studios’ “Amsterdam” Release Date Moved Up to October 7th

20th Century Studios’ upcoming film from David O. Russell, Amsterdam, has been moved up a month, now set to release on October 7th, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Amsterdam , which is directed by David O. Russell ( American Hustle , Silver Linings Playbook ), was originally scheduled to open in theaters on November 4th.

Now Disney, 20th Century's parent company, has decided to move the release up to October 7th to fill a void in the fall box office.

A similar move was recently made with Searchlight Pictures’ See How They Run.