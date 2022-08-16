20th Century Studios’ “Amsterdam” Release Date Moved Up to October 7th

20th Century Studios’ upcoming film from David O. Russell, Amsterdam, has been moved up a month, now set to release on October 7th, according to Deadline.
- Amsterdam, which is directed by David O. Russell (American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook), was originally scheduled to open in theaters on November 4th.
- Now Disney, 20th Century’s parent company, has decided to move the release up to October 7th to fill a void in the fall box office.
- A similar move was recently made with Searchlight Pictures’ See How They Run.
- Set in the '30s, Amsterdam follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.
- Based on facts that meet fiction, Amsterdam stars Academy Award winner Christian Bale, two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana, with Oscar-winner Rami Malek and two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro.
- Written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell, the film is produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, David O. Russell and Christian Bale, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer and Sam Hanson serving as executive producers.