“See How They Run” Release Date Moved Up Two Weeks to September 16th

by |
Tags: , ,

Searchlight Pictures were set to release their new film See How They Run on September 30th, but with a lack of major studio product in the fall, the release date has been moved up two weeks to September 16th.

What’s Happening:

  • According to Deadline, Searchlight is going to have a moderate theatrical release with their comedy caper See How They Run, moving it up to September 16th.
  • The Tom George directed movie is set in London’s West End during the 1950s, where plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, they find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.
  • David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson also star.
  • More information about the rest of the cast and the characters they’ll play was released way back in July 2021.

More Disney Movie News: