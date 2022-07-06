“See How They Run” Release Date Moved Up Two Weeks to September 16th

Searchlight Pictures were set to release their new film See How They Run on September 30th, but with a lack of major studio product in the fall, the release date has been moved up two weeks to September 16th.

, moving it up to September 16th. The Tom George directed movie is set in London’s West End during the 1950s, where plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, they find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.

David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson also star.

