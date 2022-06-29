Stars of “Hocus Pocus 2” React To Their Trailer In New Video

A new video allows fans of Hocus Pocus to watch the infamous Sanderson Sister actresses Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy react to the trailer for the highly-anticipated new sequel, Hocus Pocus 2.
- Yesterday, Disney+ released a new trailer for their highly anticipated new original film, Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the original 90’s Halloween fan favorite starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker.
- Today, a new video has been released showcasing the actresses behind the legendary Sanderson Sisters reacting to their new trailer.
- Together, the trio enjoy the trailer, pointing out things they like about it while trying to contain their excitement for their return in the new film.
- It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.
- The live-action, long awaited sequel to the perennial Halloween classic, which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem, will debut on Disney+ on September 30.
- Along with the aforementioned trio, Hocus Pocus 2 also stars:
- Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War),
- Doug Jones (The Shape of Water),
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso),
- Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl),
- Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories),
- Lilia Buckingham (Dirt),
- Froyan Gutierrez (Teen Wolf),
- and Tony Hale (Veep).
- The film is directed by Anne Fletcher (Dumplin, The Proposal) and produced by Lynn Harris (King Richard, The Shallows), with Ralph Winter (Hocus Pocus, X-Men franchise), David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus, Chucky) and Adam Shankman (Disenchanted, Hairspray) serving as executive producers.
