Stars of “Hocus Pocus 2” React To Their Trailer In New Video

A new video allows fans of Hocus Pocus to watch the infamous Sanderson Sister actresses Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy react to the trailer for the highly-anticipated new sequel, Hocus Pocus 2.

Yesterday, Disney+ new trailer Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the original 90’s Halloween fan favorite starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Today, a new video has been released showcasing the actresses behind the legendary Sanderson Sisters reacting to their new trailer.

Together, the trio enjoy the trailer, pointing out things they like about it while trying to contain their excitement for their return in the new film.

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

The live-action, long awaited sequel to the perennial Halloween classic, which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem, will debut on Disney+ on September 30.

Along with the aforementioned trio, Hocus Pocus 2 also stars: Sam Richardson ( The Tomorrow War) , Doug Jones ( The Shape of Water) , Hannah Waddingham ( Ted Lasso) , Whitney Peak ( Gossip Girl) , Belissa Escobedo ( American Horror Stories ), Lilia Buckingham (Dirt) , Froyan Gutierrez ( Teen Wolf), and Tony Hale (Veep).

also stars: The film is directed by Anne Fletcher (Dumplin, The Proposal) and produced by Lynn Harris (King Richard, The Shallows), with Ralph Winter (Hocus Pocus, X-Men franchise), David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus, Chucky) and Adam Shankman ( Disenchanted , Hairspray) serving as executive producers.