“Thor: Love and Thunder” Soundtrack Available Now

With Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder about to hit theaters this week, the soundtrack for the upcoming film is already available for download.

The film’s soundtrack features a range of music hand-selected to highlight story shifts, and it includes more than one hit from Guns N’ Roses, the American hard rock band that Rolling Stone called “the most dangerous band in Los Angeles.”

The band’s legendary 1987 debut studio album, “Appetite for Destruction,” produced seven singles and spent four non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 and a total of 147 weeks on the Billboard 200.

The song tracks are married with an original score by Academy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino and Nami Melumad.

The original score for Thor: Love and Thunder was recorded over 12 days with a 94-piece orchestra and a 36-member choir.

was recorded over 12 days with a 94-piece orchestra and a 36-member choir. The orchestra included 12 horns and eight trombones, and, interestingly no woodwinds, which is unusual for a film score.

To pump up the ‘80s rock vibe, Giacchino added guitar, drums and synth.

Check out a taste of the soundtrack below:

What they’re saying: