Celebrate National Roller Coaster Day in Central Florida

Did you know that National Roller Coaster Day is a real thing? Today, August 16th is officially National Roller Coaster Day, and what better way to celebrate than in the theme park capital of the world? With there being many theme parks in Central Florida, there are plenty of options and opportunities to celebrate. Here is a little guide to help you out if you don't know where to start.

SeaWorld Orlando:

We're starting with SeaWorld Orlando because they are actually challenging guests to conquer all six coasters in the park in one day

SeaWorld Orlando is also known as the Coaster Capital of Orlando and if you are looking for thrill rides, you won’t be disappointed.

Guests who participate in the challenge will get a lanyard to keep track of the roller coasters they ride and those who complete the challenge will receive prizes.

Walt Disney World:

Although Walt Disney World is not advertising a National Roller Coaster Day event, there are still plenty of roller coasters available.

Space Mountain EPCOT Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Universal Orlando:

Universal Orlando is another favorite for those who enjoy thrill rides.

For the little ones who want to celebrate, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster is a great option.

For the adults who are ready for a high-speed adventure The Incredible Hulk Coaster or VelociCoaster may be just what you're looking for.

Busch Gardens Tampa:

If you're willing to drive a little bit to Tampa, Florida, they are hosting a free behind-the-scenes tour to celebrate National Roller Coaster Day.

Tickets are available for free on a first-come, first-serve basis.

While there, you can ride the popular coasters, including SheiKra, Kumba, Tigris, Cheetah Hunt and more.