Popular Land and Sea Tours Returning to EPCOT in October

There is something for everyone at EPCOT and with the park transforming and preparing for its 40th anniversary on October 1st, this could be the perfect time to visit EPCOT. Disney Parks Blog shared some extra tours that will be returning in October.

What's Happening:

Additional popular tours from the Enchanting Extras Collection are returning to EPCOT beginning October 2nd. This is an addition to the previously announced lineup of tours that are returning to Walt Disney World

This personalized experience gives you an exciting look at the magic and shows a unique opportunity to experience EPCOT by land and sea.

Experience The Land:

If you like Living with the Land

This one-hour walking tour gives you an up-close view of the plants, insects, and fish throughout four state-of-the-art greenhouses.

You will be able to take in the sights and smells of unusual crops from around the world.

Your guide will help you discover the latest plant growing techniques that they use at The Land and give you ideas that you can try in your own garden at home.

Experience The Seas:

The Seas with Nemo & Friends

EPCOT Seas Adventures-DiveQuest has returned and guests can dive into this 5.7 million gallon saltwater environment and be around sea life in person.

The experience offers SCUBA-certified guests guaranteed calm seas, unlimited visibility, no current and incredible marine life.

If you aren’t SCUBA-certified or prefer to not get in the water, there is a tour for you as well.

EPCOT Seas Adventures–Dolphins in Depth lets guests meet bottlenose dolphins. You can learn their behavior and talk with experts that work with them on a daily basis.

These tours will resume on October 2nd, with sales beginning on August 22nd. Advance booking is highly recommended and you also need to have a valid theme park admission as well as a park reservation.

You can visit disneyworld.com