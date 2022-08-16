“Rogue One” Returning to the El Capitan Theatre Ahead of “Star Wars: Andor” Premiere

In anticipation of the upcoming release of Star Wars: Andor on Disney+, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will be playing at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood beginning August 26th.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars: Andor serves as a prequel series to Rogue One , which itself is a prequel to A New Hope .

. Attendees will also receive a free mini poster.

Showtimes are 10:00am, 1:30pm, 5:00pm, and 8:30pm.

Tickets are $12 for all ages and are on sale now on the El Capitan Theatre’s website Fandango.com

If you don’t live near Hollywood, then you’re in luck, as Rogue One is also returning to select IMAX theaters nationwide

About Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story can also be streamed on Disney+.

About Star Wars: Andor

Fans can follow along with the adventures of Cassian Andor in the early days of the Rebel

The series takes place five years prior to the events of Rogue One .

. The show was created by Tony Gilroy and stars Diego Luna, reprising his role.

Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller star as well.

It also appears as though Forest Whitaker will return as Saw Gerrera.

The first three episodes of Star Wars: Andor will debut on Disney+ September 21st.