FX Launches “Welcome to Wrexham” Bus Tour Through Southern California

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham Bus Tour is coming to LA, and the network is hitting the road with a double decker bus to visit some of MLS’ biggest fans this week.

What’s Happening:

To welcome the new docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham, on FX, the network is hosting a special tour featuring a double decker bus that will make its way through Southern California.

on FX, the network is hosting a special tour featuring a double decker bus that will make its way through Southern California. The new o rigina l docuseries follows Rob McElhenney ( It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia ) and Ryan Reynolds as they navigate running Wrexham Football Club. The series is set to premiere August 24th on FX and streaming next day on Hulu

l docuseries follows Rob McElhenney ( and Ryan Reynolds as they navigate running Wrexham Football Club. The series is set to premiere August 24th on FX and streaming next day on The special tour bus is scheduled to stop on: 8/16 – LAFC Match – Banc of California Studium – 5:00 to 8:30 PM 8/17 – OCSC Match – Championship Soccer Stadium – 4:30 to 8:00 PM 8/19 – The Greyhound – Glendale – 5:00 to 9:00 PM 8/20 – 33 Taps – Silver Lake – 5:00 – 9:00 PM



In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.