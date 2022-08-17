NBA Star Brook Lopez Celebrates a Very Magical Moment at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

NBA Star and longtime Disney fan, Brook Lopez, asked his girlfriend of 13 years a very special question near the icon of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, the Tree of Life.
What’s Happening:
- NBA star Brook Lopez and Hailee Nicole Strickland celebrated a magical moment in life in front of the Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort. Lopez proposed to his longtime girlfriend in front of the Tree of Life, one of The Beacons of Magic at Walt Disney World Resort, with the lights from the attraction lighting up the smile on Ms. Strickland’s face as she said, “Yes!”
- Lopez planned the proposal for August 15, exactly 13 years after the couple met at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Their history together made it the perfect location for them to express their love and commit their hearts to each other. Lopez and Strickland started their night with a romantic dinner at Tiffins Restaurant located in Discovery Island at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and ended the evening with an engagement photo shoot in front of the Tree of Life with Strickland wearing special mouse ears for the occasion.
- Lopez, along with brother Robin, are professional basketball players but also some of the biggest Disney Fans around. Back in 2020 when the NBA was set to resume their season in a special bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort, the two took to the Disney Parks Blog to share some of their favorite Disney Memories. Now, we’re sure Brook’s engagement will rank top among them.
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the fourth and newest theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort invites guests to visit a world beyond belief, plus enjoy African & Asian dining as well as fantastic rides and animal experiences. Here, they can explore trails, treks & other adventures, including a signature safari, only at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning