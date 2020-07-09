NBA’s Biggest Disney Fans Brook and Robin Lopez Share Their Favorite Disney World Memories

NBA players and diehard Disney fans Brook and Robin Lopez have shared a video of their favorite Disney memories as they head to the Walt Disney World Resort to continue the NBA season.
What’s Happening:
- The NBA is traveling to the Walt Disney World Resort to prepare to resume the season on July 30th.
- Brothers Brook and Robin Lopez are the biggest Disney fans in the NBA and are excited to continue the season from the most magical place on earth.
- The brothers have shared a video that shows off some of their Disney collectibles as they talk about their favorite Disney memories.
- Brook and Robin Lopez play for the Milwaukee Bucks.
- Fans can watch the NBA games live from Walt Disney World on ESPN.
- Click here for the full schedule.