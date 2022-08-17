The Department of Defense Warrior Games to Stream on ESPN+ Beginning August 19th

ESPN+ will feature exclusive coverage of the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, hosted by the U.S. Army, live from ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort from August 19th-28th.

What’s Happening:

The annual event, first held in 2010, celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members.

Hundreds of elite athletes, including those from international teams, will compete in adaptive sporting events such as wheelchair basketball, cycling, indoor rowing, and wheelchair rugby, among others.

ESPN+ coverage of the DoD Warrior Games will begin on Friday, August 19th with a two-hour special capturing the inspiration of the 2022 DoD Warrior Games Opening Ceremony from ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Comedian, actor and filmmaker Jon Stewart will host the 2022 DoD Warrior Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies, which will be produced by Disney Live Entertainment. Stewart has hosted the Warrior Games’ marquee events since 2015.

Tom James and Drew Felios will serve as play-by-play throughout the coverage, with Grace Remington as studio host. They will be joined throughout by analysts, all of which are former Invictus and Warrior Games participants.

The Warrior Games serve as a way to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors by providing them exposure to adaptive sports. Participation in the Warrior Games represents the culmination of a service member’s involvement in an adaptive sports program and demonstrates the incredible potential of wounded warriors through competitive sports.

SportsCenter , ESPN social media and ESPN audio platforms will also provide coverage and storytelling throughout the week of the DoD Warrior Games.

For more information about the DoD Warrior Games please visit www.dodwarriorgames.com

What They’re Saying:

Gregg Morriss, director of programming and acquisitions, ESPN said: “We are proud to bring the power and inspiration of the Warrior Games to viewers on ESPN+. We are honored to showcase the incredible capability of our wounded military members and veterans through competitive adaptive sports, innovative coverage and compelling storytelling.”

2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Event Aug. 19 6 – 9 p.m. Opening Ceremony Aug. 20 4 – 9 p.m. Wheelchair Rugby Prelims D1 (Two Courts) Aug. 21 4 – 9 p.m. Wheelchair Rugby Prelims D2 (Two Courts) Aug. 22 8 – 10:30 a.m. Cycling 12 – 2 p.m. Cycling 4 – 5 p.m. Wheelchair Rugby Finals (Bronze) 6 – 7 p.m. Wheelchair Rugby Finals (Gold) Aug. 23 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Powerlifting 1 – 7 p.m. Indoor Rowing 4 – 8:30 p.m. Wheelchair Basketball Prelim 1 (Two Courts) Aug. 24 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Field Event (Discus & Shot Put) 4 – 8:30 p.m. Wheelchair Basketball Prelim 2 (Two Courts) Aug. 25 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Track 4 – 5 p.m. Wheelchair Basketball Finals (Bronze) 6 – 7 p.m. Wheelchair Basketball Finals (Gold) Aug. 26 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Swimming 4 – 9 p.m. Sitting Volleyball Prelim 1 (Two Courts) Aug. 27 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Archery 4 – 9 p.m. Sitting Volleyball Prelim 2 (Two Courts) Aug. 28 10 – 11:15 a.m. Sitting Volleyball Finals (Bronze) 12:15 – 1:30 p.m. Sitting Volleyball Finals (Gold) 8 – 10 p.m. Closing Ceremony