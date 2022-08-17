Prices Increase on Drinks, Quick Service Menu Items at Disneyland Resort, Select Treats at Walt Disney World

Dining locations across the Disneyland Resort, from quick service locations to popcorn and churro stands, are increasing their prices, substantially in some cases.

Take for example a few items from Award Wieners at

The Unbirthday Mickey Ear Hot Bowl with Peaches and Cream Funnel Cake Fries has increased from $15.99 to $17.19.

An All-Beef Hot Dog jumps 80 cents from $8.99 to $9.79, as does the Uptown Chili Dog, from $9.99 to $10.79

Over at Flo’s V8 Cafe, entrees like the Cobb Deville salad and the Ramone’s Low and Slow Club are increasing by $1.00, jumping from $10.99 to $11.99 and $11.99 to $12.99 respectively.

Skewers at Bengal Barbecue in Disneyland Park have seen an increase of 50 cents across the board.

These are only a handful of examples, but prices on food across the Disneyland Resort are on the rise, jumping at least 30 cents on most items, with some rising more than $1.00 on a single item.

At popcorn carts, souvenir and premium bucket prices are jumping from $11.00 to $12.25 and $17.00 to $18.25 respectively.

Bottled beverages at carts around the parks are seeing a $0.50 increase, jumping from $4.75 to $5.25 for assorted Coca-Cola beverages and Vitamin Water, $4.25 to $4.75 for Dasani.

Bottled beverages aren’t the only increase, as fountain drinks across the Disneyland Resort have increased, jumping from $4.29 to $4.59 for regular and $4.99 to $5.29 for a large at locations across property.

At

, menu items overall haven’t increased as drastically, but one notable change was so big it definitely caught our attention. Funnel Cakes and Sno-Cones, namely at Disney’s

Water Park, have jumped significantly. A funnel cake that would once set you back $6.50 is now priced at $10.00 and Sno Cones, once $3.75 are going for $6.50. This jump is also reflected at

’s World Showcase funnel cake location just outside

, meaning that these prices will be seen property-wide.