Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen Introduces New Menu Items

One of the most highly detailed restaurants at the Magic Kingdom, the Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen, has recently received some delicious new menu items.

First up is Skipper Dan’s Dan Dan Noodles – Thin Noodles tossed in a savory Spicy Chili Sauce topped with Crispy Pork, Pickled Mustard Greens, Radish, and Cucumbers. $26.00

Irrawaddy Irma’s Hanger Steak – Ginger and Soy-marinated Sliced Hanger Steak served with Garlic Rice, Frisée, and Pickled Onions. $38.00

Baa Baa Lamb Chops – Spice-rubbed Lamb Chops, Chermoula, Cauliflower, Potatoes, Cipollini Onions, and Harissa Sauce, garnished with Preserved Lemons and Herbs. $38.00

Finally, for dessert, partake in a delicious Enchanted Orange Dream – DOLE Whip Orange blended with Vanilla Soft-serve and served with an Orange Candy rim. $9.00

At the Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen, guests can immerse themselves in the legacy of the Jungle Cruise

Delight your big and little explorers with premium table-service dining in 3 curiously quirky rooms: the crew’s colonial-era Mess Hall (which is not messy at all, thank you very much); the Jungle Room, former family parlor of Dr. Albert Falls himself; and the S.E.A. Room—a once-secret meeting place for the Society of Explorers and Adventurers!

