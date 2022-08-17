New Details and Exclusive Discount for Second Annual DIS Con Benefiting Give Kids The World Village

DIS Con 2022, a one-of-a-kind expo celebrating all facets of the wonderful world of Disney – from Disney, Marvel and Pixar animation to film, television, theme parks, music and memorabilia featuring more than 50 iconic Disney personalities participating in presentations, panels and meet and greets on two stages. We have a few more details to share from this upcoming Disney fan event.
What’s Happening:
- This second-annual event will take place on Friday, September 30th and Saturday October 1st, at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.
- DIS Con will feature celebrity panels, meet and greets, unique vendors (with twice as many artisans as last year!), amazing photo ops, and a HUGE memorabilia silent auction.
- The Early Pin Auction is live now through Tuesday, August 16th at 10pm and people can join in on the DIS Con fun now by heading to gktw.org/disauction and bidding from home.
- An exclusive After Hours Party sponsored by Yogibo will also be held at EPCOT on October 1st, EPCOT’s 40th anniversary. Guests will have access to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Test Track, and Mission: SPACE, and they’ll have the chance to enjoy special desserts, entertainment, and character meet and greets.
- Laughing Place readers can receive 15% off convention tickets and EPCOT After Hours Party tickets by using the code DISCON15.
- Back in March, the list of celebrity guests attending was announced, including Disney Legend Tony Baxter, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, artist SHAG, and many more.
- Tickets are on sale now for DIS Con 2022 benefiting Give Kids The World Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical weeklong, cost-free wish vacations at no cost. Proceeds will be generated by ticket sales; sponsorships; a vendor hall; and a charity auction on both days offering guests the chance to bid on hundreds of autographed items, Disney memorabilia and collectibles – including rare and vintage items and original Disney artwork.
