New Details and Exclusive Discount for Second Annual DIS Con Benefiting Give Kids The World Village

DIS Con 2022, a one-of-a-kind expo celebrating all facets of the wonderful world of Disney – from Disney, Marvel and Pixar animation to film, television, theme parks, music and memorabilia featuring more than 50 iconic Disney personalities participating in presentations, panels and meet and greets on two stages. We have a few more details to share from this upcoming Disney fan event.

What’s Happening:

This second-annual event will take place on Friday, September 30th and Saturday October 1st, at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.

DIS Con will feature celebrity panels, meet and greets, unique vendors (with twice as many artisans as last year!), amazing photo ops, and a HUGE memorabilia silent auction.

The Early Pin Auction is live now through Tuesday, August 16 th at 10pm and people can join in on the DIS Con fun now by heading to gktw.org/disauction

at 10pm and people can join in on the DIS Con fun now by heading to An exclusive After Hours Party sponsored by Yogibo will also be held at EPCOT Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Test Track

Laughing Place readers can receive 15% off convention tickets and EPCOT After Hours Party tickets by using the code DISCON15 .

. Back in March, the list of celebrity guests attending

Tickets are on sale now