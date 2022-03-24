Second Annual DIS Con Returning to Coronado Springs Resort Benefiting Give Kids The World Village

DIS Con 2022, a one-of-a-kind expo celebrating all facets of the wonderful world of Disney – from Disney, Marvel and Pixar animation to film, television, theme parks, music and memorabilia featuring more than 50 iconic Disney personalities participating in presentations, panels and meet and greets on two stages. This second-annual event will take place on Friday, September 30th and Saturday October 1st, at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort. An exclusive After Hours Party sponsored by Yogibo will also be held at EPCOT on October 1st, EPCOT’s 40th anniversary.
What’s Happening:
- Among many others, panels and personalities participating in the event will include:
- Aladdin 30th Anniversary Reunion featuring Linda Larkin and Jonathan Freeman
- Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak
- Phineas & Ferb Panel with Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, Dan Povenmire, Dee Bradley Baker, Vincent Martella and Jaret Reddick
- Walt Disney Imagineer Tony Baxter
- Screenwriter, producer and director John August
- Bear in the Big Blue House Panel with Noel MacNeal, Vicki Eibner, Tyler Bunch, Peter Linz and James Kroupa
- Tom Nabbe, the original Tom Sawyer at Disneyland
- Show writer Brian Collins
- American artist Shag
- Special guest Mark Daniel, host of Inside Disney Parks
- Available at an additional cost, the After Hours Party at EPCOT sponsored by Yogibo will take place from 10:30 P.M. to 12:30 A.M. on October 1st and includes admission to Remy's Ratatouille Adventure; exclusive entertainment at the France, Morocco and United Kingdom Pavilions; rare character meet and greets; and enhanced dessert offerings.
- Tickets are on sale now for DIS Con 2022 benefiting Give Kids The World Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical weeklong, cost-free wish vacations at no cost. Proceeds will be generated by ticket sales; sponsorships; a vendor hall; and a charity auction on both days offering guests the chance to bid on hundreds of autographed items, Disney memorabilia and collectibles – including rare and vintage items and original Disney artwork.