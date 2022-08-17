Hulu Original Series “Ramy” Season Three To Debut Next Month

The critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated Hulu original series Ramy is set to return to Hulu for its third season debuting on September 30th.

What’s Happening:

Today, Ramy Youssef announced that season three of the Emmy-nominated and Peabody Award-winning series Ramy, will return to Hulu on Friday, September 30th with all ten episodes debuting simultaneously on the streaming platform.

The series follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) and his family as they navigate spirituality in their politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy continues to bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. In the third season, his family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases, lies — while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle's diamond business.

Ramy is written, directed, executive-produced and created by star Ramy Youssef. Other executive producers include Adel Kamal, A24, Christopher Storer, Tyson Bidner, Amir Sulaiman, Jerrod Carmichael, co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch as well as Kate Thulin. The series is produced by A24.

