The Sweet Story About an Adorable Disney Parks Model Who Makes a Difference in the World

Disney Parks Blog shared the story of a very special child named Luke, who you may recognize as a model for some of their merchandise.

Back in 2020, Disney shared a story about a five-year-old boy named Luke who helped bring to life the Wishes Come True Blue color collection to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Luke was born deaf and received cochlear implants to help him hear.

He was a perfect model to debut the adjustable children’s Mickey Mouse ear headband, which allows children of all abilities to wear ears with comfort.

"The adjustable headband was great for Luke’s head because his cochlear implants sit on his ears, and the adjustable Velcro strap made it comfortable and easy to wear," said Amanda Besser, Luke’s mom.

Now Luke is a happy kindergartener who loves to play sports and the song We Don’t Talk About Bruno .

. Although Luke was not a wish kid, he and his family were proud that they could do their part to raise money for children and their families facing medical challenges.

With their support, they raised over $1,000,000 for Make-A-Wish through the Wishes Come True Blue Color Collection, Mickey Mouse Vintage Holiday Plush and Disney Parks Wishables: Magic Carpets of Aladdin

The connection to Disney runs in the family as his grandmother Prima Throop has been a merchandise cast member and worked at the Walt Disney World

She designs the windows on Main Street as well as on cruise ships and has used her knowledge of Luke’s cochlear implants to help cast members authentically create in-park displays that feature guests with various disabilities.

Disney is making a donation to Nemours Children’s Hospital, where Luke receives care, in celebration of his support and determination.