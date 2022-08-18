Neve Campbell to Headline Upcoming ABC Drama “Avalon”

According to Deadline, Neve Campbell (Scream) has been tapped as the lead of Avalon, a new ABC drama series based on Michael Connelly’s short story of the same name.
What’s Happening:
- Avalon heralds from David E. Kelley (Big Sky, Big Little Lies), A+E Studios and 20th Television.
- The show received a straight-to-series order from ABC, and takes place in the city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where L.A. Sheriff’s Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy (Campbell) heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island.
- Campbell’s Nic is the lone detective assigned to the Catalina Island substation. Somewhat inscrutable, Nic isn’t easily intimidated and holds firm to her morals. Ironically, her strong moral compass is what got her banished to Catalina’s biggest city, Avalon. It’s a gig no career-driven L.A. cop wants, but Nic soon discovers her valuable detective skills are needed more on Avalon than she could have imagined.
- Avalon is created and executive produced by Kelley, who wrote the pilot episode, and Connelly. Dana Calvo executive produces with Fineman of Fineman Entertainment and Barry Jossen & Tana Jamieson for A+E Studios. The series is produced by A+E Studios and 20th Television.