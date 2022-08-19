As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 22nd-27th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of August 22nd-27th:
- Monday, August 22
- TobyMac
- Tuesday, August 23
- Alex Aster (Lightlark)
- Helena Andrews-Dyer (The Mamas)
- Wednesday, August 24
- Courtney Scott (Travel journalist)
- Donna Richardson and Mama LaVerne Richardson celebrate National Waffle Day
- Thursday, August 25
- Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case)
- Russell Hornsby and Trevante Rhodes (Mike)
- Friday, August 26
- GMA Summer Concert series: Performance by Ozuna
- Saturday, August 27
- Deirdre Bolton (How inflation is impacting singles)
- Binge This! with Eva Pilgrim
- Lesley Riley (Mama Biscuit owner)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.