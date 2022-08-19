“GMA” Guest List: TobyMac, Trevante Rhodes and More to Appear Week of August 22nd

by |
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 22nd-27th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 22nd-27th:

  • Monday, August 22
    • TobyMac 
  • Tuesday, August 23
    • Alex Aster (Lightlark)
    • Helena Andrews-Dyer (The Mamas)
  • Wednesday, August 24
    • Courtney Scott (Travel journalist)
    • Donna Richardson and Mama LaVerne Richardson celebrate National Waffle Day
  • Thursday, August 25
    • Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case
    • Russell Hornsby and Trevante Rhodes (Mike)
  • Friday, August 26
  • Saturday, August 27
    • Deirdre Bolton (How inflation is impacting singles)
    • Binge This! with Eva Pilgrim
    • Lesley Riley (Mama Biscuit owner)

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.