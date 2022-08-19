As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 22nd-27th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 22nd-27th:

Monday, August 22 TobyMac

Tuesday, August 23 Alex Aster ( Lightlark ) Helena Andrews-Dyer ( The Mamas )

Wednesday, August 24 Courtney Scott (Travel journalist) Donna Richardson and Mama LaVerne Richardson celebrate National Waffle Day

Thursday, August 25 Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson ( The Book Case ) Russell Hornsby and Trevante Rhodes ( Mike )

Friday, August 26 GMA Summer Concert series

Saturday, August 27 Deirdre Bolton (How inflation is impacting singles) Binge This! with Eva Pilgrim Lesley Riley (Mama Biscuit owner)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.