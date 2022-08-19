Walt Disney World Cast Members Help Teachers Return To Classrooms in Central Florida

With the return of the school year in Central Florida, Walt Disney World Cast Member VoluntEARS are helping teachers return to the classroom in various ways.

What’s Happening:

School is officially back in session and it’s time for students across Central Florida to start another year of learning and fun. Walt Disney World Resort cast members participated in a Back-to-School Drive supporting A Gift for Teaching once again, collecting more than 40,000 essential school supplies and raising more than $17,000 – all to support teachers in our local communities.

This year’s Back-to-School Drive had a personal impact on many cast members – like Maureen, who was previously an elementary school teacher and principal before putting on the special Disney nametag. As a leader of the merchandise team at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Maureen is now on the other side of school supply shopping, helping young guests and students pick out their perfect pixie dusted item to include in their selection.

Other cast members supported the drive and found joy in hands-on helping through our Disney VoluntEARS program – like Lauren Fremont, an ESPN

Maureen and Lauren are just two of the thousands of cast members and Disney VoluntEARS across Walt Disney World Resort who cherish the amazing memories they’ve made inside a classroom and aim to make a difference in the lives of students and teachers in the place we all call home.

What They’re Saying:

Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort: “My heart is so full knowing that I work alongside such caring cast members in a place that has invested in our future storytellers for more than 50 years now. It’s exciting to see the difference they’ve made and will make as we continue to invest in and empower local schools, students and teachers.”

“My heart is so full knowing that I work alongside such caring cast members in a place that has invested in our future storytellers for more than 50 years now. It’s exciting to see the difference they’ve made and will make as we continue to invest in and empower local schools, students and teachers.” Cast Member Maureen: “The best part about being a cast member is the privilege to help others. When you think about it, it’s very similar to teaching. It’s always a joy to assist our guests – especially our young guests – when they share they are school supply-shopping at our resort. I love chatting with them and hearing how excited they are for the upcoming school year.”

“The best part about being a cast member is the privilege to help others. When you think about it, it’s very similar to teaching. It’s always a joy to assist our guests – especially our young guests – when they share they are school supply-shopping at our resort. I love chatting with them and hearing how excited they are for the upcoming school year.” Cast Member Lauren Fremont: “That feeling you get when you give back to the community just makes it for me, and it’s the same [feeling] when helping guests – whether pointing them in the right direction or helping them with something they didn’t know to make their day a little bit better. It’s also similar with education because it’s all about making a difference for my students and helping them through any issue they might be having.”

“That feeling you get when you give back to the community just makes it for me, and it’s the same [feeling] when helping guests – whether pointing them in the right direction or helping them with something they didn’t know to make their day a little bit better. It’s also similar with education because it’s all about making a difference for my students and helping them through any issue they might be having.” Jane Thompson, President of A Gift For Teaching: “To make a positive impact in our community, it’s important to invest in our teachers. We can’t thank Disney enough for its ongoing investment and commitment to education and volunteerism across Central Florida.”