Orlando International Airport (MCO) To Offer Rental Car Desks In Newest Terminal

The Orlando International Airport, known for a lot of their entertaining jokes and tweets referencing the Central Florida Theme Parks, actually conveyed some important information via their official Twitter account yesterday.
What’s Happening:
- The Orlando International Airport is expanding with a whole new terminal, Terminal C, set to open next month. In lieu of having guests travel to the existing terminals to rent a motor vehicle, the existing rental car brands will also have a desk in the new Terminal.
- The information was tweeted out by the official Orlando International Airport Twitter Handle, saying “For our travelers' convenience, onsite rental car companies currently available at Terminals A & B: Alamo, Avis, Budget, Dollar, Enterprise, Hertz, National, Payless, Sixt, Thrifty – will also be available at Terminal C, starting September 19.”
- The new terminal is set to host several International airlines – Aer Lingus, Emirates, Azul, British Airways, Caribbean Airlines, Lufthansa, and more, as well as JetBlue, which starts departing from the Terminal on September 27th.
- Terminal C will have you covered if you’re feeling hungry, thirsty or ready to shop! The new terminal will feature 24 Food & Beverage Locations – including Sunshine Diner by Chef Art Smith, Shake Shack, PGA Tour Grill, Wine Bar George, Barnies Coffee & Tea Co., Orange County Brewers and Cask & Larder. 12 Retail Locations – including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, SeaWorld, City Arts Market, Trip Advisor and Brighton. 1 Lounge – Plaza Premium Lounge
- Strong regional flavor will be present in the dining options with over half of the concepts being local rather than national brands and the PGA Tour & Grill even includes a putting green. Summer House will have a “Florida” vibe with open, airy spaces and greenery, and The Plaza Premium lounge will have artwork from Orlando Museum of Art and silent digital art from Full Sail University.