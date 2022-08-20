Orlando International Airport (MCO) To Offer Rental Car Desks In Newest Terminal

The Orlando International Airport, known for a lot of their entertaining jokes and tweets referencing the Central Florida Theme Parks, actually conveyed some important information via their official Twitter account yesterday.

Terminal C – Rental Cars Update 🚘

For our travelers' convenience, onsite rental car companies currently available at Terminals A & B: Alamo, Avis, Budget, Dollar, Enterprise, Hertz, National, Payless, Sixt, Thrifty – will also be available at Terminal C, starting September 19. pic.twitter.com/7nCb7o4i08 — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) August 19, 2022

What’s Happening:

The Orlando International Airport is expanding with a whole new terminal, Terminal C, set to open next month. In lieu of having guests travel to the existing terminals to rent a motor vehicle, the existing rental car brands will also have a desk in the new Terminal.

