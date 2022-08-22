Merritt Wever, Michaela Watkins and Owen Painter Join Hulu’s “Tiny Beautiful Things”

According to Deadline, Merritt Wever, Michaela Watkins and Owen Painter have been cast as recurring guest stars in Hulu’s upcoming comedy series Tiny Beautiful Things.

Tiny Beautiful Things stars Kathryn Hahn and is based on Cheryl Strayed’s New York Times bestselling novel.

Wever (Birdman) plays Frankie, the resilient and resourceful single mother of Young Clare and Young Lucas (portrayed by Sarah Pidgeon and Painter, respectively), whose belief in abundance over scarcity, and putting oneself in the way of beauty, transforms her children's life of poverty and becomes a touchstone for Clare (Hahn) as she takes up the mantle of the anonymous, revered advice columnist, Sugar, in the present.

Watkins (The Dropout) portrays Amy, an emerging novelist and the decades-long best friend of Clare, whose decision to remain childless and pursue an artistic career has been shaped by a mother loss of her own — though a different kind than Clare's. And while their friendship is very real, each serves as an in-her-face reminder of the lives they could have had, had they chosen different paths. Painter (The Handmaid's Tale) plays Young Lucas, the younger brother of Clare, whose life veers unexpectedly off-course after the devastating death of their mother, Frankie.

. Liz Tigelaar serves as creator and showrunner.