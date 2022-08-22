“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Returns To Theaters Next Month with “More Fun Stuff”

Almost a year later, Spider-Man fans will still be web-swinging into theaters everywhere for an enhanced version of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with more fun stuff, on September 2nd.
What’s Happening:
- The hit film from Marvel Studios, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is set to return to theaters on September 2nd, with “more fun stuff” promised by the studio to be included when it hits the big screens again.
- The “More Fun Stuff” version was announced back in June, with Cast Members Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire sharing fun details.
- With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
- Originally released in December of last year, the latest Spider-Man film was a huge success and is even still showing in some theaters around the country, even today.
- However, due to contracts between Sony and Disney, owner of Marvel Studios, it will still be quite some time before we see Spider-Man: No Way Home arrive on Disney+ like other Marvel titles.
- Spider-Man: No Way Home returns to theaters everywhere with “more fun stuff” on September 2nd.
- You can read our review of the original release here.