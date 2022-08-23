“Avatar’ Returning to Theaters on September 23rd, Temporarily Removed from Disney+

In preparation for the long anticipated release of Avatar: The Way of Water, the original Avatar from 2009 will be rereleased in theaters on September 23rd.

What’s Happening:

James Cameron’s Academy Award-winning 2009 epic adventure Avatar , the most successful film of all time, returns to theaters September 23rd in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range for a limited two-week run.

, the most successful film of all time, returns to theaters September 23rd in stunning 4K High Dynamic Range for a limited two-week run. Written and directed by Academy Award winner James Cameron, Avatar stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver. The film was produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. Nominated for nine Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director, the film won three Oscars, for Best Cinematography, Production Design and Visual Effects.

stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver. The film was produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. Nominated for nine Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director, the film won three Oscars, for Best Cinematography, Production Design and Visual Effects. New poster art and a trailer have been created to celebrate the re-release of the 2009 film.

Previously, fans could enjoy a viewing of Avatar on Disney+ According to Variety

on Variety’s sources confirmed that the film will return to Disney+ at an unspecified time before the release of Avatar: The Way of Water .

. In the meantime, the film remains available via rental services, including YouTube, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

The long awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water , will be released on December 16th

, will be Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.