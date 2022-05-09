“Avatar: The Way of Water” Teaser Trailer Arrives Online

After debuting in front of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this past weekend, 20th Century Studios has now released the first teaser trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water online.
What’s Happening:
- At long last, the oft-discussed sequels to 2009’s Avatar are on the way.
- Last month, at CinemaCon, the first teaser trailer for the film premiered and it was announced that said trailer would run exclusively in theatres for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ opening weekend.
- Now, the first-look at the film has arrived online:
- Additionally, 20th Century Studios has released a new poster for the film was released:
- Avatar: The Way of Water is set to hit theatres December 16th, 2022.
- Additionally, the original Avatar will have a theatrical re-release September 23rd.
About Avatar: The Way of Water:
- “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
- James Cameron once again directs the film and produced alongside Jon Landau.
- The film stars
- Zoe Saldana
- Sam Worthington
- Sigourney Weaver
- Stephen Lang
- Cliff Curtis
- Joel David Moore
- CCH Pounder
- Edie Falco
- Jemaine Clement
- Kate Winslet