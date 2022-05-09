“Avatar: The Way of Water” Teaser Trailer Arrives Online

After debuting in front of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this past weekend, 20th Century Studios has now released the first teaser trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water online.

What’s Happening:

At long last, the oft-discussed sequels to 2009’s Avatar are on the way.

opening weekend. Now, the first-look at the film has arrived online:

Additionally, 20th Century Studios has released a new poster for the film was released:

is set to hit theatres December 16th, 2022. Additionally, the original Avatar will have a theatrical re-release September 23rd.

About Avatar: The Way of Water: