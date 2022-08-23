shopDisney is Offering 30% Off H2O+ Products Before The Brand Sunsets Later This Year

Fans who have visited Disney resorts of the years have come to love the collection of complementary bath amenities from H2O+ that were found in the various hotels. Now that the brand is retiring, their line of products on shopDisney are on sale, but only for a limited time.

What’s Happening:

Yesterday, skin care company H2O+ announced that they’ve made the difficult decision to retire the brand after 33 years

A long time partner with Disney, this came as sad news to guests who loved using their various bath amenities at Disney resorts and on the Disney Cruise Line.

If that wasn’t enough, for the past several years, the popular soaps, cleansers and lotions have been available to purchase on shopDisney and have quickly become essential for fans who’ve wanted to extend the Disney magic even while at home.

While the brand is retiring and the products will be discontinued later this year, shopDisney is hosting a sale with discounts of 30% off the entire Disney Resorts H2O+ line.

Now through September 30th or while supplies last (whichever comes first), guests can shop for their favorite Disney H2O+ bath products and save. The sale applies to everything currently offered on shopDisney including: Shampoo Conditioner Travel Kits Face and Body Wash And More

The sale also applies to the Chandrilla Star Line Face Wash and Towels that were introduced this year for the Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World.

Disney H2O+ products are currently available on shopDisney

Links to individual items can be found below.

