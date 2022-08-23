Lisseth Chavez Joining “The Rookie” for Season 5

Lisseth Chavez is going from Chicago P.D. to another police force, as she’s set for a guest role in Season 5 of The Rookie on ABC, as reported by Deadline.

What’s Happening:

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion and will return for its fifth season on September 25th.

stars Nathan Fillion and will return for its fifth season on September 25th. Chavez will portray the character of Celina, a new rookie with an easy confidence and high marks at the Academy whose unconventional approach to police work poses a unique challenge for her training officer.

Chavez will guest star in multiple episodes.

The Rookie is created and executive produced by Alexi Hawley. Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Terence Paul Winter are executive producers. Entertainment One is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie. The series is a co-production with ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

