Cleopatra Coleman and Others Join the Cast of FX’s “The Sterling Affairs”

FX’s The Sterling Affairs, the limited series about the downfall of Los Angeles Clippers’ owner Donald Sterling, has rounded out the cast with Cleopatra Coleman (Dopesick) starring as Sterling’s mistress V. Stiviano.
What’s Happening:
- Kelly AuCoin (The Bold Type) will play former Los Angeles Clippers President Andy Roeser, and Austin Scott, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Sheldon “Shel” Bailey, Sarunas J. Jackson and Charlie McElveen will round out the cast as the NBA players caught up in the shocking events.
- They join the previously announced Laurence Fishburne, starring as former Clippers Head Coach Doc Rivers, Ed O’Neill as Donald Sterling, and Jacki Weaver as Shelly Sterling, Donald Sterling’s wife.
- The Sterling Affairs tells the behind the scenes story of Doc Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers’ quest to bring a championship to one of the historically worst franchises in all of sports during the impending downfall of the team’s owner, Donald Sterling, whose notoriously racist behavior is brought to light amid the power struggle between his wife of 60+ years, Shelly Sterling, and his mistress, V. Stiviano.
- The series is written by Gina Welch and based on the ESPN 30 for 30 Podcast of the same name reported and hosted by Ramona Shelburne.
- The Sterling Affairs will be executive produced by Welch (Under the Banner of Heaven), Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (American Crime Story), Shelburne and Zanne Devine.
- Kevin Bray will direct the first block and serve as an executive producer on those episodes. Nellie Reed of Color Force will serve as Co-Executive Producer and Rembert Browne will serve as Producer. The series will be produced by FX Productions.