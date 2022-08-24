Titania Vandalizes “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Ad

Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered on Disney+ last week and saw Titania interrupt Jennifer Walters big case. Well, now it appears Titania is not too happy with the presence of She-Hulk as she has been seen vandalizing ads for the series.
- The official She-Hulk twitter account shared a video of actress Jameela Jamil, who plays Titania in the series, hanging posters of her character and spray painting over a She-Hulk ad.
- When fans understandably questioned whether or not it was actually Jamil portraying the character, she confirmed it with a tweet of her own.
- This is the latest step in a marketing campaign for this series that has already seen a bench ad in Disney California Adventure with a sag in the bench as though She-Hulk has sat in it.
About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:
- Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
- The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
- Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now