Titania Vandalizes “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Ad

Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered on Disney+ last week and saw Titania interrupt Jennifer Walters big case. Well, now it appears Titania is not too happy with the presence of She-Hulk as she has been seen vandalizing ads for the series.

The official She-Hulk twitter account shared a video of actress Jameela Jamil, who plays Titania in the series, hanging posters of her character and spray painting over a She-Hulk ad.

When fans understandably questioned whether or not it was actually Jamil portraying the character, she confirmed it with a tweet of her own.

The name is TITANIA. pic.twitter.com/kZArzFUfRK — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 24, 2022

This is the latest step in a marketing campaign for this series that has already seen a bench ad in Disney California Adventure

About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+