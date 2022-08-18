Photos: Super Lawyer Bench Advertises “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” at Disney California Adventure

Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, isn’t quite getting the same amount of attention in Avengers Campus as some other Disney+ series have. Perhaps that’s because the titular character is about 7ft tall! However, Disney California Adventure is still promoting the series in a fun and unique way.
- All is quiet in Avengers Campus, She-Hulk wise at least. However, if we round the corner onto Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood Land, you’ll see this fun bench ad for the series:
- The bench features an advertisement for Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk, and her super lawyer service.
- You can even call the number listed for a fun surprise!
- If you look closely at the bench, you might notice that someone large and super strong may have sat there.
- For previous Marvel series and movies, characters from the show or movie have been seen meeting guests in Avengers Campus. Past examples include:
- However, as She-Hulk is a 7ft tall character, and we’ve yet to see the Hulk in a Disney Park either, we may be waiting a while to see Jennifer Walters on Campus.
- The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.
- Check out Mack’s recap of the opening episode and review of the show.
