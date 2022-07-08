Photos/Video: Mighty Thor Makes Her Avengers Campus Debut at Disney California Adventure

With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters today, Jane Foster a.k.a. The Mighty Thor is now greeting guests in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

  • For a limited time, Jane Foster, taking up the mantle of Mighty Thor, roams the grounds of Avengers Campus, encountering recruits and occasionally challenging others to test their worthiness with Mjolnir.
  • Check out our video of Mighty Thor wandering around Avengers Campus with a mini version of herself:

