Photos/Video: Mighty Thor Makes Her Avengers Campus Debut at Disney California Adventure

With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters today, Jane Foster a.k.a. The Mighty Thor is now greeting guests in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

For a limited time, Jane Foster, taking up the mantle of Mighty Thor, roams the grounds of Avengers Campus, encountering recruits and occasionally challenging others to test their worthiness with Mjolnir.

Check out our video of Mighty Thor wandering around Avengers Campus with a mini version of herself:

Catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters now and check out Mack’s review of the film here