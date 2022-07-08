Photos/Video: Mighty Thor Makes Her Avengers Campus Debut at Disney California Adventure

With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters today, Jane Foster a.k.a. The Mighty Thor is now greeting guests in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- For a limited time, Jane Foster, taking up the mantle of Mighty Thor, roams the grounds of Avengers Campus, encountering recruits and occasionally challenging others to test their worthiness with Mjolnir.
- Check out our video of Mighty Thor wandering around Avengers Campus with a mini version of herself:
- Other recent new character additions to Avengers Campus include:
- Enjoy more photos of Mighty Thor below and be on the lookout for her on your next visit to Avengers Campus. She’ll only be out for a limited time, so be sure to head to the park soon if you want to see her!
- Catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters now and check out Mack’s review of the film here.
