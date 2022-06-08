Photos/Video: Ms. Marvel Makes Her Avengers Campus Debut at Disney California Adventure

With the release of the first episode of Ms. Marvel today, Kamala Khan is now greeting guests in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

We also had the chance to have a chat with Ms. Marvel on the Campus today, which you can watch below:

Ms. Marvel is the latest of many new Marvel characters to make their Avengers Campus debut, following in the likes of America Chavez , Scarlet Witch , Moon Knight , Hawkeye and Kate Bishop .

Enjoy more photos of Ms. Marvel below and be on the lookout for her on your next visit to Avengers Campus. New episodes of Ms. Marvel release Wednesdays on Disney+

