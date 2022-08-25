Merchandise Discount Increases for Annual Passholders for a Limited Time at Walt Disney World

If you are an annual passholder to Walt Disney World, there are many benefits that come with it. Not only are you able to visit the parks more often, there are some special perks that come along as well. One of those is discounts on merchandise, and this fall, the savings are even better.

What's Happening:

Disney recently sent out a message to annual passholders, sharing a discount when it comes to merchandise.

From September 14th through October 14th, the annual passholder merchandise discount is going to increase from 20% to 30%.

So for a limited time, passholders can save an extra 10% at Walt Disney World’s owned and operated locations within the resort.

To use this discount, remember you must show your annual passholder ID, which is either the physical card or through the My Disney Experience app, with a government issued ID at the time of purchase to receive the discount.

If you're looking for more ways to save this fall as an annual passholder, there are also deals where you can save up to 25% on select Walt Disney World Resort hotels for most days from October 23rd, 2022, through December 25th, 2022.