Celebrate 30 Years of “Aladdin” with New Jasmine Merchandise from shopDisney

Every Disney Princess deserves a chance in the spotlight and with 2022 marking the 30th anniversary of Aladdin, it makes sense that Disney is focusing their attention on Jasmine. Fans of the raven haired princess will find a lovely assortment of apparel, accessories and decor on shopDisney, that celebrates her story and legacy.

From the moment fans first met Princess Jasmine, they knew there was something special about her. Sure she had stunning looks, but she was also brave, fearless and smart. Oh, and her animal companion? A tiger! How incredible is that!

In honor of Jasmine (and 30 years of the movie Aladdin ), shopDisney has rolled out a collection of clothing, jewelry and Disney essentials featuring the princess that will delight fans of all ages.

If that’s not enough, it's also World Princess Week

Below you’ll find some of our favorite Jasmine items that are available now, and if you don’t see something you love, there’s much more on shopDisney

Up Top

Be it Minnie Ears, a headband or a ballcap, top off your favorite outfit with Jasmine-inspired headwear!

Jasmine Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar – Aladdin

Jasmine Bow Headband for Adults by Danielle Nicole – Aladdin

Jasmine Floral Baseball Cap for Adults – Aladdin

Fashion Forward

From comfortable to dressy, you can live your best princess life with these delightful selections from Disney, Danielle Nicole, and Alex and Ani.

Jasmine Tie-Dye Semi-Crop Pullover Hoodie for Women – Aladdin

Jasmine Bucket Bag by Danielle Nicole – Aladdin

Jasmine Bangle by Alex and Ani

Jasmine Long Sleeve Fashion Top for Women – Aladdin

Jasmine Ribbed Tank Top for Women – Aladdin

Home Style

Decorate your home, stay hydrated on the go, and show off your obsession with Jasmine using these must-have items themed to the iconic princess.

Jasmine Planter – Aladdin – Small

Jasmine Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw – Aladdin

Jasmine Drop+ iPhone 13 Case by OtterBox – Aladdin

Sale Time

We all love new merchandise but if you’re shopping for sale items, now’s the time to visit shopDisney! This week they’re offering 40% off select items including the Designer Collection Dolls and so much more. Use the code SAVE40 at checkout to secure your discounts.

Jasmine Limited Edition Doll – Disney Designer Collection

Disney Animators' Collection Jasmine Doll – Aladdin – 16''

Jasmine Disney nuiMOs Plush – Aladdin

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Princess Trend Collection – Jasmine

Jasmine ''Bold and Beautiful'' Mug – Aladdin

Aladdin and Jasmine PJ PALS for Kids