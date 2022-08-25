Shop Till You Drop! Save 40% on Select Dooney & Bourke, Loungefly, Spirit Jersey and More on shopDisney

Whether your home could use a Disney refresh or you’re planning for a Disney vacation and need new apparel ASAP, this is the week to visit shopDisney! For a limited time guests can take 40% off select merchandise spanning all of the Disney brands with the code SAVE40.

Once again it’s sale time on shopDisney

Now through Sunday (August 28th) shopDisney is giving fan a chance to stock up on magical essentials at a fraction of the cost and best of all this offer includes select high end items and popular brands like: Dooney & Bourke Bags Disney Designer Collection Dolls Stoney Clover Lane Loungefly Spirit Jersey RSVLTS Crocs

So fill those carts with all of your favorites and then enter the code SAVE40 at checkout to secure your discounts.

at checkout to secure your discounts. Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Be sure to use the code SHIPMAGIC for even more savings.

for even more savings. Below is an assortment of the items we have our eyes on, but we promise you there is so much more! You can find all of the great deals featured during this sale, on shopDisney’s Bonus Event page . Happy shopping.

Classic Disney

It all started with a Mouse…show your love for all things Disney with these park specific and Mickey-centric options.

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Pin – Peter Pan's Flight – Limited Release

Mickey Mouse Varsity Jacket for Adults

Mickey Mouse Pretzel Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World

Disneyland Watercolor Pullover Hooded Jacket for Adults

Dooney & Bourke Bags

We love when these beautiful bags go on sale and this time the assortment includes favorites like Orange Bird, Disney Vacation Club, and even the Rescuers!

Orange Bird Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival 2022

Orange Bird Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2022

Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet

Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Satchel

The Rescuers Dooney & Bourke Camera Bag

WDW 50

When everyone wants to celebrate your birthday that the party lasts for 18 months, you better have enough commemorative merchandise to go around! Join in the fun and honor 50 years of Walt Disney World with fun apparel.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Hand Soap Dispenser

Cinderella Castle Fashion Top for Women – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse Jogger Pants for Women – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse Woven Shirt for Adults – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Designer Collection Dolls

There are still a few more dolls yet to join the collection, but in the meantime you can catch up on any you might have missed with this sale. Are you a fan of Jasmine, Tiana, Merida or Rapunzel? Don’t worry, we love them all too! Normally retailing for $129.99, the 40% off discount brings the cost down to just $77.99.

Disney Designer Collection Aurora Limited Edition Doll – Sleeping Beauty – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – 11 3/4''

Disney Designer Collection Mulan Limited Edition Doll – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – 11 3/4''

Pocahontas Limited Edition Doll – Disney Designer Collection

Stoney Clover Lane

Bring some princess magic to your everyday adventures with Stoney Clover Lane. This collection features a duffel bag, Flounder and Gus clutches, backpacks and totes.

Disney Princess Duffle Bag by Stoney Clover Lane

Beauty and the Beast Backpack by Stoney Clover Lane

Gus Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane – Cinderella

Flounder Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane – The Little Mermaid

Loungefly

Loungefly mini backpacks are practically a Disney Parks essential and with so many fun patterns and character inspirations it’s easy to see why. Start or grow your collection with any (or all) of these incredible designs.

Dapper Dans Loungefly Mini Backpack – Main Street U.S.A.

The Incredibles Loungefly Mini Backpack

Disney Parks Chibi Loungefly Wallet

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Loungefly Mini Backpack

Toys and Play

Encourage their wild and creative imaginations with a plethora of toys, playsets and figures that span all of the Disney brands and dozens of popular characters.

Disney it's a small world Stacking Block Set

Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney Junior Mega Figure Set

Disney Princess Enchanting Messages Musical Vanity

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle Dollhouse by Hasbro

Mickey Mouse Train Tent Play Set

Minnie Mouse Tent Play Set

Marvel

From the quantum realm to the multiverse, there are so many super hero (and villain) stories to tell and Marvel does it best. Rep your favorite character of just the brand itself with Marvel Legend action figures, heroic attire (like Spirit Jerseys and RSVLTS button downs) and cool accessories.

Lucky the Pizza Dog Plush – Hawkeye

Marvel Logo Spirit Jersey for Kids

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends Bath Play Set

Venom Woven Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS

America Chavez Denim Jacket for Women – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Star Wars

For years we’ve been traveling the Star Wars galaxy and following the Skywalker Saga as well as new stories like the Mandalorian. No matter your favorite era, you can find something that’s simply out of this world on shopDisney.

Darth Vader Striped T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Figure Play Set

Star Wars Pop Art Semi-Crop Top for Women

Grogu with Learning Tablet Plush by Mattel – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Star Wars Pride Collection Spirit Jersey for Adults

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Jacket for Adults