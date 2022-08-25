Shop Till You Drop! Save 40% on Select Dooney & Bourke, Loungefly, Spirit Jersey and More on shopDisney

Whether your home could use a Disney refresh or you’re planning for a Disney vacation and need new apparel ASAP, this is the week to visit shopDisney! For a limited time guests can take 40% off select merchandise spanning all of the Disney brands with the code SAVE40.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Once again it’s sale time on shopDisney and this week guests can take 40%—yes forty percent—off of clothes, toys, collectibles and so much more.
- Now through Sunday (August 28th) shopDisney is giving fan a chance to stock up on magical essentials at a fraction of the cost and best of all this offer includes select high end items and popular brands like:
- Dooney & Bourke Bags
- Disney Designer Collection Dolls
- Stoney Clover Lane
- Loungefly
- Spirit Jersey
- RSVLTS
- Crocs
- So fill those carts with all of your favorites and then enter the code SAVE40 at checkout to secure your discounts.
- Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Be sure to use the code SHIPMAGIC for even more savings.
- Below is an assortment of the items we have our eyes on, but we promise you there is so much more! You can find all of the great deals featured during this sale, on shopDisney’s Bonus Event page. Happy shopping.
Classic Disney
It all started with a Mouse…show your love for all things Disney with these park specific and Mickey-centric options.
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Pin – Peter Pan's Flight – Limited Release
Mickey Mouse Varsity Jacket for Adults
Mickey Mouse Pretzel Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World
Disneyland Watercolor Pullover Hooded Jacket for Adults
Dooney & Bourke Bags
We love when these beautiful bags go on sale and this time the assortment includes favorites like Orange Bird, Disney Vacation Club, and even the Rescuers!
Orange Bird Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival 2022
Orange Bird Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2022
Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet
Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Satchel
The Rescuers Dooney & Bourke Camera Bag
WDW 50
When everyone wants to celebrate your birthday that the party lasts for 18 months, you better have enough commemorative merchandise to go around! Join in the fun and honor 50 years of Walt Disney World with fun apparel.
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Hand Soap Dispenser
Cinderella Castle Fashion Top for Women – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary
Mickey Mouse Jogger Pants for Women – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary
Mickey Mouse Woven Shirt for Adults – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary
Designer Collection Dolls
There are still a few more dolls yet to join the collection, but in the meantime you can catch up on any you might have missed with this sale. Are you a fan of Jasmine, Tiana, Merida or Rapunzel? Don’t worry, we love them all too! Normally retailing for $129.99, the 40% off discount brings the cost down to just $77.99.
Disney Designer Collection Aurora Limited Edition Doll – Sleeping Beauty – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – 11 3/4''
Disney Designer Collection Mulan Limited Edition Doll – Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration – 11 3/4''
Pocahontas Limited Edition Doll – Disney Designer Collection
Stoney Clover Lane
Bring some princess magic to your everyday adventures with Stoney Clover Lane. This collection features a duffel bag, Flounder and Gus clutches, backpacks and totes.
Disney Princess Duffle Bag by Stoney Clover Lane
Beauty and the Beast Backpack by Stoney Clover Lane
Gus Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane – Cinderella
Flounder Pouch by Stoney Clover Lane – The Little Mermaid
Loungefly
Loungefly mini backpacks are practically a Disney Parks essential and with so many fun patterns and character inspirations it’s easy to see why. Start or grow your collection with any (or all) of these incredible designs.
Dapper Dans Loungefly Mini Backpack – Main Street U.S.A.
The Incredibles Loungefly Mini Backpack
Disney Parks Chibi Loungefly Wallet
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Loungefly Mini Backpack
Toys and Play
Encourage their wild and creative imaginations with a plethora of toys, playsets and figures that span all of the Disney brands and dozens of popular characters.
Disney it's a small world Stacking Block Set
Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney Junior Mega Figure Set
Disney Princess Enchanting Messages Musical Vanity
Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle Dollhouse by Hasbro
Mickey Mouse Train Tent Play Set
Marvel
From the quantum realm to the multiverse, there are so many super hero (and villain) stories to tell and Marvel does it best. Rep your favorite character of just the brand itself with Marvel Legend action figures, heroic attire (like Spirit Jerseys and RSVLTS button downs) and cool accessories.
Lucky the Pizza Dog Plush – Hawkeye
Marvel Logo Spirit Jersey for Kids
Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends Bath Play Set
Venom Woven Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS
America Chavez Denim Jacket for Women – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Star Wars
For years we’ve been traveling the Star Wars galaxy and following the Skywalker Saga as well as new stories like the Mandalorian. No matter your favorite era, you can find something that’s simply out of this world on shopDisney.
Darth Vader Striped T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Figure Play Set
Star Wars Pop Art Semi-Crop Top for Women
Grogu with Learning Tablet Plush by Mattel – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Star Wars Pride Collection Spirit Jersey for Adults