Applications Open for New planDisney Panelists for 2023 on September 7th

Disney Parks has announced they will accept applications to become a planDisney panelist starting on September 7th and run through September 13th. For 15 years, thousands of candidates have applied annually to become a part of this panel to help guests plan their magical Disney vacation.

What's Happening:

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products is looking for experienced Disney Parks guests to apply for a chance to become a 2023 planDisney panelist. planDisney is an online question-and-answer forum for planning Disney vacations.

For 15 years, thousands of hopeful candidates apply annually to become part of this diverse panel to help future guests plan their most magical Disney getaways.

This year, the application window opens Wednesday, Sept. 7, at noon EDT and runs through Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at noon EDT.

Apply online at planDisneySearch.com

About planDisney:

Formerly known as Disney Parks Moms Panel, planDisney launched in 2008. Since its inception, guests turn to the panel for proven experience and knowledge when it comes to planning a Disney vacation.

planDisney Panelists are actual guests, not Cast Members or Disney representatives, and they provide tips and recommendations based on their own experiences at Disney destinations.

Panelists respond to guest-submitted questions and share answers about Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort atplanDisney.com

Not only can guests ask their own questions on the site, but they may also search and save from more than 220,000 previously asked questions and answers on this official Disney platform.planDisney

The panelists are diverse individuals in different life stages; they come from large families, small families, and families with no children.

The 2023 panelists will be selected based on their personal experiences with Disney destinations, their communications skills in sharing their Disney knowledge and their ability to connect with guests looking for practical, helpful advice from their peers.

How to Apply: