Whether showing off your fancy footwork or just choosing something trendy to wear for your commute, these new Nightmare Before Christmas high-tops will make you the talk of the (Halloween) Town!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Celebrate the Pumpkin King and his faithful companion Sally with stylish kicks from Fun.com!

If you’re in need of new shoes this Halloween season you won’t want to pass up these charming selections that are designed for adults and will bring a bit of whimsy to your everyday adventures.

Every detail offers a clever callback to the cult classic film that has only grown in popularity over the last 20 years.

The charming shoe duo are exclusive to Fun.com and sell for $49.99 each. Both designs are in stock now and the Jack Skellington shoes are unisex and available in adult sizes 5-13, while the Sally style is listed as women’s and come in sizes 5-12.

Jack

“A dream come true for fans of the animated holiday classic. The canvas uppers are printed with Jack's grinning, skull-like head, bats in flight, and a gorgeous rendering of Jack silhouetted against a glowing orange moon. Lace them up and let your feet take you to Halloween Town! ”

Adult Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Shoes – $49.99

Sally

“An adorable tribute to a classic animated film. The faux leather uppers are printed all over with a patchwork pattern resembling Sally's iconic dress. Images of Sally and spiders make them sweetly spooky, while the cushioned soles make them comfortable to wear. Charms shaped like Jack Skellington's head dangle from each shoe!”

Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Women’s High-Top Sneakers – $49.99

