“The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!” Premiering Exclusively on Hulu October 17th

Hulu has officially announced the premiere date for The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!. It will premiere exclusively on Hulu October 17th, 2022.

What's Happening:

Hulu has announced the pickup and premiere date for The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! , from Solar Opposites

, from In this special, Leroy, Reggie, and Cheruce Paloni have been given the opportunity of a lifetime to be the hosts of an unforgettable Halloween Special full of “spooky” shorts from a group of up-and-coming animators. The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!, executive produced by Roiland and Ben Bayouth, comes from 20th Television Animation.

Cast: