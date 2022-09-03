The 2022 Creative Arts Emmys – Winners From The Walt Disney Company

Tonight marks the first night of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys and the Walt Disney Company is represented throughout tonight’s categories. Stay tuned as this page will be updated throughout the event with the winners from Disney!
Character Voiceover Performance
What If…? • What If… T'Challa Became A Star-Lord? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T’Challa
Cinematography For A Reality Program
Life Below Zero • Fire In The Sky • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic
Danny Day, Director of Photography
Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography
Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
The Beatles: Get Back • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Paul McCartney, Producer
Ringo Starr, Producer
Yoko Ono Lennon, Producer
Olivia Harrison, Producer
Peter Jackson, Produced by
Clare Olssen, Produced by
Jonathan Clyde, Produced by
Directing (Documentary or Nonfiction)
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Peter Jackson, Directed by
Sound Editing (Nonfiction or Reality)
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Martin Kwok, Supervising Sound Editor / Dialogue Editor
Emile De La Rey, Sound Editor
Matt Stutter, Sound Editor
Michael Donaldson, Foley Editor
Stephen Gallagher, Music Editor
Tane Upjohn-Beatson
Music Editor Simon Riley, Foley Artist
Picture Editing (Nonfiction)
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Jabez Olssen, Editor
Sound Mixing (Nonfiction or Reality)
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer
Brent Burge, Re-Recording Mixer
Alexis Feodoroff, Re-Recording Mixer
Giles Martin, Music Mixer
