The 2022 Creative Arts Emmys – Winners From The Walt Disney Company

Character Voiceover Performance

What If…? • What If… T'Challa Became A Star-Lord? • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T’Challa

Cinematography For A Reality Program

Life Below Zero • Fire In The Sky • National Geographic • BBC Studios for National Geographic

Danny Day, Director of Photography

Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography

Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

The Beatles: Get Back • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Paul McCartney, Producer

Ringo Starr, Producer

Yoko Ono Lennon, Producer

Olivia Harrison, Producer

Peter Jackson, Produced by

Clare Olssen, Produced by

Jonathan Clyde, Produced by

Directing (Documentary or Nonfiction)

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Peter Jackson, Directed by

Sound Editing (Nonfiction or Reality)

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Martin Kwok, Supervising Sound Editor / Dialogue Editor

Emile De La Rey, Sound Editor

Matt Stutter, Sound Editor

Michael Donaldson, Foley Editor

Stephen Gallagher, Music Editor

Tane Upjohn-Beatson

Music Editor Simon Riley, Foley Artist

Picture Editing (Nonfiction)

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Jabez Olssen, Editor

Sound Mixing (Nonfiction or Reality)

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+ • Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer

Brent Burge, Re-Recording Mixer

Alexis Feodoroff, Re-Recording Mixer

Giles Martin, Music Mixer

