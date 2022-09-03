Disney Teams with Orlando Pride to Celebrate Female Leaders, Teachers with “Disney Nights”

Walt Disney World has teamed with Orlando City Soccer to celebrate female leaders and teachers with "Disney Nights" at Exploria Stadium, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Walt Disney World has been a sponsor of the Orlando City Soccer Club since it first arrived in 2015.

The first of two “Disney Nights” joined in the Orlando Pride’s celebration of Mission W, which recognizes trailblazing women across Central Florida.

The celebration was attended by some of Disney’s female leaders, including members of our cast-led Women’s Inclusion Network.

The second night brought The World’s Most Magical Celebration to fans in the stands during an Orlando City match and invited local teachers from Orange and Osceola counties to join.

Mickey and Minnie were in attendance to congratulate the outstanding Teachers of the Game.

What they’re saying: