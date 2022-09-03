Disney Teams with Orlando Pride to Celebrate Female Leaders, Teachers with “Disney Nights”

Walt Disney World has teamed with Orlando City Soccer to celebrate female leaders and teachers with "Disney Nights" at Exploria Stadium, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- Walt Disney World has been a sponsor of the Orlando City Soccer Club since it first arrived in 2015.
- The first of two “Disney Nights” joined in the Orlando Pride’s celebration of Mission W, which recognizes trailblazing women across Central Florida.
- The celebration was attended by some of Disney’s female leaders, including members of our cast-led Women’s Inclusion Network.
- The second night brought The World’s Most Magical Celebration to fans in the stands during an Orlando City match and invited local teachers from Orange and Osceola counties to join.
- Mickey and Minnie were in attendance to congratulate the outstanding Teachers of the Game.
What they’re saying:
- Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort: “Our cast and community are so important to all of us and have been at the forefront of this milestone anniversary since it began nearly a year ago. To be able to continue celebrating with them in this distinctly Disney way alongside an organization we’ve worked with since its beginning means the world.”
- Lisa Becket, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: “It was exciting to be part of the Women’s Power & Equality night and have the honor to be the guest for the coin toss and game ball delivery. My family and I are huge Pride fans and loved watching every minute of the action alongside fellow cast members. We look forward to cheering them on in the playoffs.”
- Dr. Michael Armbruster, Executive Director at Orange County Academy of Sciences and Arts: “It was a wonderful evening celebrating with Mickey & Minnie and our local teachers – including a few who were former students of mine. Thank you, Disney, for recognizing these amazing educators!”